27 C
Panjim
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Goa News

Garbage at Fatrade beach cause inconvenience to visitors

Updated:
- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Margao

Heaps of garbage including oily tar balls was deposited along Varca’s Fatrade beach this week. Taking the situation as a serious environmental issue, local panch member took up the initiative of cleaning the beach stretch.

Earlier this week, locals visiting the Fatrade beach noticed a large area containing garbage including plastic bottles, masks, containers and pipes mixed with black oily tar balls making it difficult for visitors to walk along the beach. Fishermen in the area who had ventured to the sea also reported their fishing nets being cut due to the debris and garbage floating on the water.

On Friday, the panch member of the ward, Roland Fernandes after receiving complaints about the garbage causing inconvenience to locals, with the help of a nearby beach resort cleaned the area.

“It was a terrible sight. There were black oily tar balls and oil slick mixed with plastic waste and even some face masks. It kept on depositing on the beach for about five days and people were constantly complaining about it. So, with the help of Ramada hotel, we managed to get a JCB and a truck and collected all the waste,” he said.

He added that the garbage had been deposited over a stretch of between 1.5 to 2 kilometers of the beach. “Even if we had put 20 labourers to collect it, it would have been a tedious task as the garbage was strewn around 2 kilometers of the beach stretch in Fatrade. We still don’t know where it could have come from but it is a nuisance. Fishermen have informed me that the garbage was floating in the water when they had gone fishing as well,” said Fernandes.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,407FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,590FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market

Team NT - 0
Honouring a request from the CCP, firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Goa News

476 new COVID cases in Goa

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The state on Friday recorded 476 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, taking the tally of the active cases to...
Read more
Goa News

Governor says efforts on to resume mining

Team NT - 0
Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday maintained that the mining issue would be resolved either through court or legislative action....
Read more
Goa News

KTC to hire all private buses

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The state government on Friday announced that all private buses running on various routes will  be taken over by the Kadamba...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Goa News

‘Follow in footsteps of freedom fighters’

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Vasco The deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Sachin Dessai on Saturday called upon...
Read more
Goa News

Collapsed portion of retaining wall poses danger to motorists in Rachol

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Margao The collapsed retaining wall on the Rachol road, near the Rachol arch is posing a danger to motorists...
Read more
Goa News

Chicolna-Bogmalo VP felicitates COVID-19 warriors

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Vasco The Chicolna-Bogmalo Panchayat celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm...
Read more
Goa News

Institutional herbal garden inaugurated at PHC Aldona

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Mapusa The Power Minister who is also the chairman of the Goa Biodiversity board...
Read more
Goa News

Sudin demands ‘complete’ lockdown for 15 days

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Ponda Former deputy chief minister, and  Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has demanded complete lockdown...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001