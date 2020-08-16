Garbage at Fatrade beach cause inconvenience to visitors

- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Margao

Heaps of garbage including oily tar balls was deposited along Varca’s Fatrade beach this week. Taking the situation as a serious environmental issue, local panch member took up the initiative of cleaning the beach stretch.

Earlier this week, locals visiting the Fatrade beach noticed a large area containing garbage including plastic bottles, masks, containers and pipes mixed with black oily tar balls making it difficult for visitors to walk along the beach. Fishermen in the area who had ventured to the sea also reported their fishing nets being cut due to the debris and garbage floating on the water.

On Friday, the panch member of the ward, Roland Fernandes after receiving complaints about the garbage causing inconvenience to locals, with the help of a nearby beach resort cleaned the area.

“It was a terrible sight. There were black oily tar balls and oil slick mixed with plastic waste and even some face masks. It kept on depositing on the beach for about five days and people were constantly complaining about it. So, with the help of Ramada hotel, we managed to get a JCB and a truck and collected all the waste,” he said.

He added that the garbage had been deposited over a stretch of between 1.5 to 2 kilometers of the beach. “Even if we had put 20 labourers to collect it, it would have been a tedious task as the garbage was strewn around 2 kilometers of the beach stretch in Fatrade. We still don’t know where it could have come from but it is a nuisance. Fishermen have informed me that the garbage was floating in the water when they had gone fishing as well,” said Fernandes.