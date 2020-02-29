Fruit samples from city market sent to FDA lab

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officers along with the Mayor of Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Uday Madkaikar carried out a joint inspection of the city market on Saturday morning, and drew samples of fruits to check for adulteration.

Madkaikar informed that the 10-odd premises owned by the vendors were inspected and samples of papaya, banana, chikoo and other fruits were drawn by the FDA’s food safety officers, and added that the samples were later taken to the FDA laboratory, Bambolim to test for harmful chemicals.

He said that the food safety regulatory body is likely to submit the report of the samples in the next eight days.

Madkaikar informed that rotten fruits, including pineapples, were seized from vendors and subsequently transported to the waste disposal site with assistance from CCP workers and destroyed.