From pre-wedding functions to D-Day, Beverly Hills is the one-stop destination

More than the wedding day, it’s about getting the pre-wedding right. So, to take away your jitters surrounding the big day, here’s a near-perfect Beverly Hills sample itinerary with the perfect wedding spots starting from the pre-wedding parties to the honeymoon.

Beverly Hills, California is known as the Mecca of luxury and extraordinary service. This palm tree-lined oasis offers everything a wedding couple may need, including high-end spa amenities, gorgeous venues and world-class hotels with romantic suites.

Bachelorette and Bachelor Party

Check into your hotel: With a rich history of luxury and elegance, Beverly Hills has one of the largest concentrations of Forbes star rated and AAA Diamond awarded properties in the United States.

The destination offers some of the most notable hotels including The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, Montage Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Beverly Hills and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The city also boasts unique boutique properties, including Avalon Beverly Hills, The Crescent Hotel and Luxe Rodeo Drive.

Find your ‘something new’ with unparalleled shopping: From world-renowned fashion houses to one-of-a-kind local boutiques, Beverly Hills is a shopping paradise located within a compact, easily walkable area known as the Golden Triangle.

Shop vintage-inspired wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses, accessories and decor at BHLDN on South Beverly Drive or try on the latest bridal designs by Vera Wang at the boutique located on Rodeo Drive. For the perfect groom ensemble, head to Berluti, Indochino, or Anto Beverly Hills for ready-to-wear and bespoke garments tailored to fit any style

or theme.

For a truly unique shopping experience, Lalaluxe offers insider access to some of the city’s most sought-after VIP shopping rooms and a range of luxury lifestyle styling services, such as wedding styling, personal shopping, event planning and more.

Get your last-minute wedding body: Experience the new Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton for a last-minute pre-wedding workout. The biohacking labs offer new fitness technologies and wellness amenities like cryotherapy and infrared saunas.

Rehearsal dinner

End the day with a lovely dinner at Crustacean Beverly Hills: Spend time with your closest friends as the mother of fusion, Chef Helene, creates celebrity favourite dishes like the ‘smoking’ tuna cigars and AN’s famous Garlic Noodles.

For a more formal gathering, many nearby restaurants offer elegant private dining rooms perfect for a rehearsal dinner including Spago Beverly Hills and CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel and many more.

Where to tie the knot

The Beverly Hills Hotel: With timeless glamour, this beautiful setting has played host to some of Hollywood’s most legendary weddings.

Ceremonies are held in an intimate garden on the side of the hotel, while guests are treated to large and stunning event rooms like the Crystal Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom and Rodeo Ballroom.

The Beverly Hilton: Home to over 150 red carpet events each year, The Beverly Hilton team is well versed when it comes to lavish events and offers a variety of spaces from the Stardust Penthouse to Oasis Courtyard.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel: The Rodeo Terrace, nestled within Beverly Wilshire, Equipped for a reception and ceremony, breath-taking views of Rodeo Drive will pose as the perfect photo backdrop.

Greystone Mansion and Garden: The Doheny Estate: The historic property offers six different locations for the nuptials and reception including a lush green lawn lined with white roses, a terrace overlooking the Los Angeles cityscape and the elegant interior of the mansion showcasing its iconic marble floors.

Montage Beverly Hills: Overlooking the artfully sculpted greens of Beverly Canon Gardens, the hotel’s Montage Terrace offers a stunning outdoor Los Angeles wedding location.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills: For couples seeking pure elegance, The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers a glamorous air of romance that promises perfection in every detail.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: The newest addition to the Beverly Hills wedding scene, the

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills provides sophisticated service for a

seamless event.

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills: From spa bridal showers to sunset martini nights for bachelor parties – and of course the wedding ceremony and reception, the team at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills offer comprehensive wedding services and wedding planners and vendors who specialise in creating perfect events.

Honeymoon Hideaway

Celebrate with a romantic getaway: Couples can sit back and soak in every blissful second of celebration with themed hotel packages.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ Romantic Moments package features amenities, such as dinner for two in a private rooftop cabana, plush monogrammed robes and a 60-minute couple’s massage in-room or at The Spa’s Harmony Suite.

Rent an exotic car: Peruse the streets of Beverly Hills in an elegant Rolls Royce, sporty Ferrari or show-stopping Lamborghini by arranging a rental at Beverly Hills rent-a-car, midway car rental or black and white car rental.

Indulge in a couples massage: From custom side-by-side massages to access to Montage Beverly Hills’ rooftop mineral pool, a day at the award-winning Spa Montage will leave couples feeling connected, rejuvenated and relaxed.

Dinner Date Night: Il Cielo Beverly Hills has long been known as one of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles, compliments of its candlelit tables and dreamy dining space under the stars.

