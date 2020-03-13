From passion to profession

Model/actor Mariette Valsan who has worked in ‘Hotel Mumbai’, apart from working in short films, was in Goa recently. In conversation with NT BUZZ, she talks about her Goan connection, her career, and

more RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

A very imaginative kid, Mariette Valsan dreamt of becoming everything from a paleontologist to an astronaut – but it was modelling and acting that finally drew her in.

“I started modelling a few years ago, entirely by fluke. Designer James Ferreira saw me walking on the street, chatted with me and signed me up to walk for his show. There was no looking back from there,” she shares.

However, when she began modelling, she went in expecting nothing. The difficult part though, she says, was understanding the rejection that happened in the commercial world because of her darker skin. But she says that she has always had supportive agents behind her, who helped her prove her mettle. “The bigger challenge on a personal front was understanding how a freelancing job works, and that you don’t have the security of knowing where your next job comes from. Adjusting to the uncertainty of the industry was the true mental challenge,” says Valsan. And her journey has been a very interesting one, full of ups and downs. In fact, according to her, it is an industry of uncertainty where one doesn’t know what will happen from one day to the next and this definitely keeps her on her toes.

“I have hit some major milestones that I am very proud of, like being on the cover of Femina magazine, Femina Wedding Times, or shooting for commercials like Garnier, Coca Cola among others, and also using my voice and position to speak up about colourism in the advertising industry, and how dark skin needs to be given an equal platform of representation in mainstream media and film,” she says, adding that one of the biggest changes she has witnessed in the modelling world since she first started is that of inclusivity. “Things have become more inclusive, better stories are being told and we are moving out of the stereotype of ‘hero/heroine’ in films.”

In 2019, Valsan went on to make her acting debut in the film ‘Hotel Mumbai’ that was based on 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. “The film will forever hold a special place in my life. It was a culmination of a lot of dreams come true. Acting in a Hollywood film as my first film was an incredible experience, with a stellar star cast like Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher,” she says. But what really hit home for her was that she was on the streets in Colaba, the day the attacks happened. “I remember hearing the helicopters overhead just seconds before we saw them on television. So to be in a film that was bringing this entire situation back to life ten years later was an incredibly moving experience – one that I will never forget,” she says, adding that the acting exercises that she learned from her various courses in acting school helped her to prepare for the role. “Also, one of the things that really helped was that I witnessed a lot of this first hand. The rest was with the direction of Anthony Maras whose very clear vision we executed,” she says.

Post this film, she says, life has been good. She has done more commercials, finished shooting and aired her first web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and signed on for two more series to be shot this year. “But the biggest change has been personal, the film cemented my love for acting, and made me truly believe that I am in the right place,” she says. “Modelling got me comfortable in front of the camera to be able to act and live my characters and it is acting that allows me to play with expression. So both go hand-in-hand for me.”

And Valsan cautions those girls aspiring to be a model/actor based only on what they see in the media. “In reality, it is hard, every day is like giving an interview for a new job that hundreds of others are applying for,” she says.

In fact her days are anything but typical. “A working day could start even at 3 a.m., to make sure I get ready to shoot as soon as day light breaks, and go into the wee hours of the night. Other days are spend preparing for my next role – learning lines and training for what may be needed. On a free day I catch up on films and with friends.”

But if one is willing and able to put oneself through all this and come out smiling at the other end, then, according to Valsan you’re ready to be part of the industry. “Everyone here works because they are passionate about what they do. So my advice would be join the industry if you know you’d do the job regardless of money and its other perks.”

As for Valsan, she has many dreams that she hopes to achieve. She wants to be able to act in films in multiple languages both in India and abroad. And doing film in the south is definitely on the wish list. “I would also love to do a musical in Hollywood, as I sing too. And of course, voice a Disney movie some day,” she says.