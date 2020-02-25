Four-lane NH17B works to be completed by Dec 2021: CM

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Stating that the major issue of cost sharing between Mormugao Port Trust, National Highways Authority of India and Goa government that had delayed completion of the balance portion of four-lane highway NH17B was resolved by the Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the work of the ambitious project connecting Mormugao Port from Varunapuri will be completed by December 2021.

Sawant was speaking to media persons after inspecting the newly-commissioned garbage treatment plant to treat the legacy waste lying at Mormugao Solid Waste Treatment Plant (MSWTP) at Headland-Sada for several years.

The Chief Minister earlier inspected and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the four-lane highway (NH17B) and the elevated road-cum-flyover-cum-road over bridge (RoB) from Varunapuri Mangor-Hill junction to Mormugao Port which is going on for about five

years now.

“I have directed the NHAI to expedite the work on the balance portion of the four-lane highway. The road work from Varunapuri will be expedited by April after shifting the utility services. The work of the over-bridge from Gandhinagar will also be completed,” maintained Sawant.

The Chief Minister also said that the traffic congestion in Vasco will be resolved with the construction work of proposed up-ramp connecting NH17B near Hotel Maharaja and with the construction work of down-ramp which has been finalised at Baina.

He said that a cable-stayed bridge will come at RoB. “Three concepts including the construction of up-ramp, the construction of down-ramp and cable-stayed bridge at the RoB will start as early as possible. The project will be completed by December 2021,” added Sawant.

Sawant also said that the state government is bearing a cost of around Rs 400 crore annually to treat the legacy waste that was generated during the tenure of the erstwhile governments for

about 50 years.

The Chief Minister was informed that the machinery to treat around 1.50 lakh cubic metre of legacy waste in the land belonging to the GSUDA at Headland-Sada was set up within 20 days by

the contractor.

“Installation and commissioning of the garbage treatment plant within a short span has been a great achievement for the government. The state government is planning to install more such plants in various parts of Goa to resolve the garbage menace,” he said.

The Chief Minister during the visit also took stock of the proposed ropeway project which was announced by the Union Minister of State for Shipping Mandaviya during his recent visit to the state which would help the tourism industry in Goa. A presentation was made by MPT on the proposed plans to develop the port under Sagarmala project.

Along with Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, MMC chief officer Gaurish Shankhwalkar, councillors, contractor of Gammon India Pvt Ltd, engineers and supervisors were

also present.