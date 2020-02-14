Founder’s Day Celebrations at SS Dempo College

NT KURIOCITY

SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Cujira organised the 10th edition of its flagship quiz event, ‘Biz Quest 2020’. Forty-seven teams from 23 colleges across the state of Goa participated in the event. The quiz was conducted on the occasion of the college’s Founders Day celebrations in commemoration of its founding father, late Srinivassa Sinai Dempo. The quiz was conducted by quiz master, Captain Vinod Joshua.

Sridora Caculo College of Commerce emerged winners of the quiz and National Institute of Technology were runners-up. Dhempe College of Arts and Science and Government College Quepem secured second runners-up and consolation prize respectively.

Winners were felicitated at the hands of Trustee, Dempo Charities Trust, Yatish Dempo; administrator, DCT, Rajesh Bhatikar; principal, Radhika Nayak and vice principal, Gauri Tamba. Winners of various academic, co-curricular and sports activities for the year 2019-2020 were also felicitated on this occasion. Yatish Dempo delivered a motivating address to the students encouraging them to achieve

success in life.