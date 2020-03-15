Foreigner tests negative for COVID-19

Panaji: The 26-year-old foreigner woman, who was quarantined on Friday last in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim as a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, has tested negative after her blood and throat swab samples were examined by the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai.

A senior official confirmed that the case of the foreigner, who had travelled from Russia to Goa, is negative for the particular virus that has originated from China’s Wuhan city and there is no reason to worry. The woman has been discharged from the GMC.

The official said that the report of the 36-year-old man, who had travelled to Goa from Kerala is still awaited and is expected by Monday evening.

The official further said that there are no new patients admitted at the GMC as suspected cases of COVID-19 and added that a total of 65 passengers have been placed under ‘home quarantine’, and they have been under the watch of the directorate of health services (DHS) soon after their return from different parts of the world. They have not shown any sign and symptom of COVID-19, the official said.

Health officers are tracking the returnees on a daily basis to see if they are experiencing any symptoms of the deadly virus such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.