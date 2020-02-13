Football atmosphere returns to Fatorda

By ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao: Perfect football atmosphere was witnessed around the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday evening with the die-hard FC Goa fans showing urgency in securing their places inside the stadium to witness the ISL match between hosts FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Football fans from across the state started gathering around the stadium from 6.30 pm and as the match time neared, the number of fans began increasing almost at all the gates starting from gate number 5.

As compared to the last match, which was marred by the protests and agitations by the Sergio Lobera fans, the crowd on Wednesday was more.

“I have come from Nerul-Candolim with my three- year-old son,” said a middle aged FC Goa fan. “My entire family loves football,” he said while hurrying to join his friends who were already inside the stadium.

“There was absolutely no law and order problem as the football fans behaved decently by showing true game spirit,” said Dy SP, Serafin Dias, under whose guidance, the law and order was maintained.

Though a couple of fans brought posters praising former coach Lobera, not much attention was drawn towards them by the FC Goa fans.

Even Sports Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar along with his brother and a couple of friends were seen entering the stadium five to ten minutes before the kick off.