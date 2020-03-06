Food shall be your medicine

Nandhini Sadasivam

A natural diet is important in order to maintain good health and prevent diseases. The basic underlying explanation of all diseases is the accumulation of waste materials through years of wrong food habits and improper combinations of foods and meal timings.

In naturopathy, food is classified as acidic or alkaline, live or dead food, eliminative, soothing, constructive, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, liquid, fruit, mono fruit diet, etc. Naturopathy gives more emphasis on raw food rather than cooked food, and having the right food at the right time with the right combination. If food is properly selected, rationally combined and judiciously consumed it will keep the body away from diseases by supplying the alkaline elements in organic form. The preference of food in naturopathy is with their natural properties, which will help one’s health and protect the body from external influences and diseases.

If people learn to select the right food, combine food correctly and balance their food suitably as per age, occupation and climate, it would make a lot of difference in their health. Naturopathy believes that food has a great influence on the mind, everything we eat and drink is transported by the blood, which reflects in the nervous system.

Raw diet: Raw fruits and vegetables are the perfect foods as they are low in calories, but high in nutritive value. They contain all the vitamins and minerals required by the body in their natural state. A raw diet consists of fresh fruits and dry fruits, raw vegetables, nuts, sprouted whole grain cereals and pulses, etc.

Eliminative diet: The diet which is widely helpful in cleansing the system is called eliminative diet. This diet stimulates the eliminative organs like the kidney and intestine and encourages the detoxification of the body by eliminating waste matter and toxins from the system. Foods like citric juices, lemon water, tender coconut water, water content fruit juices, etc, are generally added to this diet.

Soothing diet: When the body is almost clean and detoxified, the next diet is the soothing diet. This is slightly filling and one does not feel as though he/she is fasting. The food items in this phase generally consist of wheat grass juices, green juices, water content fruits and juices, green vegetable/leafy soups, boiled vegetables, buttermilk, sprouts, etc.

Constructive diet: Once the body is totally detoxified, one is advised a constructive diet as his/her new blood, lymph and body cells are building up normally after cleansing. The food items in this phase generally consist of wholesome flour, unpolished rice, pulses, sprouts, curd, etc. These diets help in improving health, purifying the body and increasing immunity. Moreover, the time and state of mind is equally important while consuming food. To build and maintain proper health it is necessary to observe the health laws such as fresh air and sunshine, deep breathing, exercise, rest, relaxation, sleep, right mental attitude, internal cleanliness and proper elimination.

Diet and diseases: Naturopathy believes that diseases are the results of violation to the laws of nature. Modern science states that lifestyle is one main reason for diseases. It is widely accepted that appropriate lifestyle changes including inclusion of exercise and dietary modification may lower the risk of diseases. To reduce the risk of disease and to improve the vitality one has to follow the laws of nature in terms of exercise, rest, diet, etc. Naturopathy, the drugless systems of healing improves the functioning of entire body system by correcting the lifestyle.

Foods to be Included: Slimy, warm, freshly cooked, semi-solid, easily chewable and digestible, bland food, and fruits and

fresh vegetables.

Grains: Rice, corn, brown rice, Quinoa, oats, barley, buck wheat, wheat noodles, semolina, ragi.

Fruits and juices: Guava, amla, strawberries, apples, papaya, melons, pears, kiwi, peaches, cantaloupes, oranges, lemons and wheat grass juice.

Soups: Vegetable base soups like ladies finger, tomato, carrot, bottle gourd, etc.

Vegetables to be added in daily food: Spinach, ash gourd, broccoli, bitter gourd, and all gourd variety of vegetables, plantain pith, zucchini, cucumbers, cauliflower, carrots, beans, asparagus, lettuce, mint, garlic, ginger coriander, parsley, okra, white onions, turnips, raw papaya, beets, elephant yam, curry leaves, cluster beans, brinjal, raw plantain, sprouts, radish, cabbage and Drumstick leaves.

Pulses and seeds: Green gram, moong dal, tur dal, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and horse gram.

Spices: Black pepper, rosemary, basil, cardamom, turmeric, cumin powder or seeds, poppy seed, fenugreek and asafoetida.

Sweeteners: Honey, agave nectar, palm sugar, brown sugar and Himalayan salt.

Drinks: Hibiscus tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, cumin water, diluted coconut water and buttermilk.

Oils: Olive oil and sesame oil.

The diet followed in naturopathy is truly natural. It recognises food as medicine. Patients are advised wholesome naturopathy diet along with other naturopathy treatment modalities to manage disease conditions. However, there is an urgent need of providing correct dietary education to the people, so that, they could understand the concepts of diet and utilise the knowledge for the prevention of disease and betterment of health.

Naturopathy is always with state and in the concept of we are what we eat.

(Writer naturopathy and yoga consultant at Traya Natural Health Centre, Dona Paula and can be reached at wellnesstraya@gmail.com)