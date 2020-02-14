Fomento to continue Margao waste collection for a week

NT NETWORK

Margao

Principal district and session’s judge B P Deshpande on Thursday ordered Sociedade de Fomento to continue with the collection of waste from the jurisdiction of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) and its treatment for seven more days even though the former offered to hand over the Sonsoddo plant to the civic body immediately and even withdrew the interim application filed before the court under Section 9.

On Wednesday, the Sociedade de Fomento wrote a three-page letter to the MMC with details as to why it wants to hand over the Sonsoddo plant to the MMC.

The court however kept all the contentions of both the parties open, which can be contested wherever the matter goes to the court or courts including the Arbitration tribunal after seven days.

“You (referring to both the parties) are free to take a decision. Fomento is unconditionally withdrawing the application filed under Section 9 (interim application),” Judge B P Dhespande said after hearing both the parties. The Judge however later accepted the prayer of MMC lawyer S Padhiyar, who sought seven days time to decide on the Fomento offer

and ordered the Fomentos to continue the arrangement for seven more

days.

“MMC will decide on it only after the emergency council meeting scheduled on Friday morning. The councillors will decide on the offer and also the future course of action after the seven days period is over. MMC will also take guidance from the appropriate agencies,’’ said MMC lawyer Padhiyar while speaking to the media after the

hearing.