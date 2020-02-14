Fomento to continue Margao waste collection for a week

NT NETWORK
Margao
Principal district and session’s judge B P Deshpande on Thursday ordered Sociedade de Fomento to continue with the collection of waste from the jurisdiction of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) and its treatment for seven more days even though the former offered to hand over the Sonsoddo plant to the civic body immediately and even withdrew the interim application filed before the court under Section 9.
On Wednesday, the Sociedade de Fomento wrote a three-page letter to the MMC with details as to why it wants to hand over the Sonsoddo plant to the MMC.
The court however kept all the contentions of both the parties open, which can be contested wherever the matter goes to the court or courts including the Arbitration tribunal after seven days.
“You (referring to both the parties) are free to
take a decision. Fomento is unconditionally withdrawing the application
filed under Section 9 (interim application),” Judge B P
Dhespande said after hearing both the parties. The Judge however
later accepted the prayer of MMC lawyer S Padhiyar, who
sought seven days time to decide on the Fomento offer
and ordered the Fomentos to continue the arrangement for seven more
days.
“MMC will decide on it only after the emergency council
meeting scheduled on Friday morning. The councillors will decide on
the offer and also the future course of action after the seven days
period is over. MMC will also take guidance from the appropriate
agencies,’’ said MMC lawyer Padhiyar while speaking to the media
after the
hearing.