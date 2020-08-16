27 C
‘Follow in footsteps of freedom fighters’

Updated:
NT NETWORK

Vasco

The deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Sachin Dessai on Saturday called upon the people to follow in the footsteps of freedom fighters to achieve goals and also to fight the dreaded coronavirus.

He was speaking after the unfurling the tricolour to mark the 74th Independence Day celebration, organised by the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao which was held at Tilak Maidan complex, Vasco.

The function was attended by Mormugao mamlatdar Saiesh Naik, joint Mamlatdar Krishna Gaus, deputy superintendent of police Vasco sub-division Raju Raut Dessai, health officer Dr Rajendra Borkar attached to Chicalim sub-district hospital and others.

Nearly 40 persons working in various government departments/offices including police, health, traffic cell, civil supplies, legal metrology besides Mormugao Municipality, and others who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19 were
felicitated by presenting them mementoes and roses as a token of love and appreciation on the
occasion.

