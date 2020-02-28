Rohini Diniz

This is the last article of the series and it enlightens the reader about various protein flours.

The flours of pulses such as gram flour or besan, soya bean, green gram or moong and moth bean or matki are used in the preparation of a variety of items. These flours have a higher content of protein as compared to cereal flours, which are carbohydrate-rich and also rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and antioxidant phytochemicals that have various beneficial effects on health.

Gram flour or besan

This is the most commonly used pulse flour in India. It is obtained by grinding chickpeas or Bengal gram and is used in the preparation of a wide variety of items. It is the main ingredient of savouries like dhokla, khandvi, gatte ki subzi, and farsans like sev, ghatia, papdi, chivda, boondi, etc, and sweets such as chone doce, ladoos, Mysore pak, sohan halwa, etc. It is also used as a coating for popular deep-fried snack items like batata vadas, pakodas, mirchis and as a thickening agent in curd kadhi and Sindhi besan kadhi. Besan is a gluten free, protein rich flour. It is a good source of calcium, potassium, zinc and B vitamins. It also contains dietary fibre which helps control blood sugar levels, lowers blood

cholesterol levels and helps keep the digestive system healthy.

Soya bean flour

Obtained by grinding soya beans, this flour has the highest content of protein as compared to other flours. It contains unsaturated fatty acids and has the right proportion of the essential fatty acids linoleic acid and alpha linolenic acid. It is also a good source of calcium, zinc, B vitamins, fibre and lecithin, which is a phospholipid. Soya bean is a rich source of the phytochemical isoflavones and potent phytoestrogens that have been reported to have oestrogen-like activity when ingested. Studies have shown that these isoflavones are reported to reduce the risk of breast cancer and prostrate cancer, lower total serum cholesterol and raise the HDL cholesterol, slow bone density loss in menopausal and post-menopausal women and lessen menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings. In addition to the nutrients, soya bean also contains many anti-nutritional factors that interfere with the absorption of nutrients in the body. Hence, one should purchase readymade processed soya flour as most of the anti-nutrients are removed during processing thereby allowing the nutrients to be optimally absorbed. Unlike other flours which are used singly, soya bean flour is mixed with whole wheat flour and this fortified flour can be used in the preparation of chapattis, rotis, pancakes, etc.

Green gram or moong flour is prepared from moong dal. This flour is pale yellow to pale green in colour and is used to prepare moong dal dosas or pesarattu, chillas and ladoos. Moong flour is gluten free and high in protein. It contains dietary fibre, is low in sodium but rich in B vitamins and is a good source of minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, phosphorous, zinc, copper and manganese.



















Moth bean or Matki flour

This flour is prepared from moth beans and is usually ground fresh, as and when required. Matki flour has a pale creamy white colour and a fine texture with a nutty flavour. This flour is used to prepared bhujia, a delicious deep fried farsan from Rajasthan. Matki flour is also a high protein, gluten free flour. It contains dietary fibre, B complex vitamins and minerals like calcium and potassium.

Now coming to a few tips on storing flours. Besides whole wheat flour (atta) which is bought by most households, other flours such as rice flour are also bought and stored at home. So, whenever we buy flour we need to keep a few points in mind.

Flours are perishable and hence it is best to buy them in small quantities as per usage. Store flours in air tight containers in a cool and dry place away from humidity.

Use a dry scoop or cup to remove the flour from a container.

