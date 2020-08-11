Five more people die of coronavirus

Panaji: Five more people died of the coronavirus pandemic in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID death toll to 80 in the state.

As per the information provided by the directorate of health services on Monday, a 48-year-old man from Aquem in Margao, who had been admitted to the COVID Hospital in Margao and a 55-year-old man from Indiranagar Chimbel, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, passed away on Sunday night.

Both the deceased had been hospitalised with co-morbid conditions.

The three other COVID fatalities are: a 73-year-old man from Quepem, a 47-year-old male resident of Zuarinagar, both had been admitted to the COVID Hospital; and a 74-year-old woman from Marcel in Ponda taluka, who had been admitted to the GMC. The three COVID patients, who died on Monday, had been hospitalised with co-morbid conditions. It must be noted here that 30 people have lost their battle to the dreaded virus in the first 10 days of this month. The total COVID death count stands at 80.