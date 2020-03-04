Breaking News

First BJP now Congress; ZP brings our dirty linen

March 4, 2020 Video News 8 Views

All is not well within the Congress too, it seems. And the ZP election seems to be the catalyst for all this dirty linen being washed in public. Earlier it was the BJP with Kiran Kandolkar and Subash Faldessai and now it is Congress firebrand Reginaldo Lourenco.

Reginaldo is upset as he alleges that the Congress higher ups did not take him into confidence while finalizing ZP candidate in his constituency. Reginald charged that Congress leaders are undisciplined and he is being blamed for everything. 

