FIRs to be filed against those selling plant growth promoters: Vishwajit

The Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that he had ordered strict action against those selling plant growth promoters. He said that orders had been given to file FIRs against those found with those promoters.

Vishwajit said that those promoters were being used a ripening agents. And these were cancer causing chemicals.

And given the high incidences of cancer in the state, action needed to be taken.