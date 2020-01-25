Finance panel: to boost revenue, consider hike in liquor excise duty

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The 15th Finance Commission concluded its two-day visit to the state on Friday with the observation that Goa’s growth potential, although huge in terms of opportunity is yet to be achieved.

Addressing the press along with panel members, N K Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, said that the state would need a combination of measures to tackle the issues it is facing.

He said that agriculture is one of the issues since it requires diversification to improve productivity. Tourism is another issue, as the tourism potential has decreased, said Singh. He said that tourism in Goa is not doing well due to global factors and because Goa is facing competition from other destinations.

Migrant population is third issue identified by the Finance Commission, with the chairman pointing out that the state lacks an action plan for dealing with its large floating population. He highlighted the problem of slowing down of the local economy and expressed concern over the slowdown affecting the revenue inflow.

“The state government may need to make progress towards increasing capital expenditure, eliminating AT&D lossesin the power sector and improving the quality of expenditure to generate future income streams,” said the finance panel. “To increase revenue, the state can look at the excise rate on liquor without disturbing the market and property tax rate,”







said Singh.

While evaluating the state’s prospects, the chairman pulled up the local government for being irregular in constitution of the state finance commission (SFC) and not implementing the recommendations of the two SFCs so far constituted. It also desired to know about the natural disaster preparedness of the state.

Goa is the last state to be visited by the 17-member panel of the Finance Commission, which held meetings with government officials, urban local bodies, panchayats, political parties and industry bodies such as GCCI, CII and TTAG.

“We took the views of all stakeholders. Goa is the jewel in India’s crown and we want the jewel to remain unblemished,” said Singh. To a query on the state’s utilisation of previous central funds, he replied in the positive and said that the state is efficient in using the funds allocated to it.

The chairman of the Finance Commission had a special word of praise for the Chief Minister for “sincerely putting forward the state’s case,” even as he disclosed that there are several contenders for “higher devolution of central taxes as well as special package.”