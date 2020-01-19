FILM REVIEW – SACHIN CHATTE

A Cinematic Marvel

Film: 1917

Cast: George Mackay, Dean-Charles Chapman

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Duration: 2 hrs

Rating: * * * *

If one goes by the storyline, Sam Mendes’ 1917 will sound like your average war film or maybe slightly above average. But make no mistake, this is film making of the absolute highest order – this is the kind of project perhaps every director longs for, where he has a vision in his head and wants to pull off something extraordinary. Mendes does that and does that in style with an immense contribution from the veteran cinematographer Roger Deakins, whose camerawork itself is eminently worthy of a second viewing.

We have seen the horrors of war in countless films, right from Apocalypse Now, Saving Private Ryan and recently, Dunkirk. There is usually some kind of a mission involved which ties down to a human story – 1917 involves all that drama and heroism of the characters involved but there is also another angle involved, which plays an important role in it all. The manner in which it is told – made to appear as a continuous single take film, like Hitchcock’s Rope and Alejandro G Iñárritu’s Birdman, is what makes 1917 quite a master class in film making. There are cuts but they are well disguised barring one where a character blacks out and regains consciousness.

Set during WWI in April 1917, General Erinmore (Colin Firth) receives news that another British division is walking into a trap laid by the Germans. The message has to be conveyed to them but it won’t be easy to get there – lance corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) is picked for the job and he has happy to go there because his brother serves in the other division, along with 1600 men whose lives are at stake. Blake picks up Schofield (George Mackay) to come with him as they embark on an arduous journey through the county side, with the enemy lurking around. The plot is as simple as that. There are a few standard moments where they have watch out for booby traps and enemy fire. But even those moments are elevated by Deakin’s camerawork and Mendes’ direction.

There are plenty of tracking shots in the trenches, reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory. Besides, there is more than one shot that stands out – in one scene, the two men cross a small pond, the camera first stays behind them, they take a detour around the pond but the camera smoothly goes over the water to join them on the other side. It just goes to show how meticulously the shots were planned and how effective they turned out. In the climax, we see the action unfolding as a character is sprinting away as explosions take place around him. That shot itself is worth the price of an admission ticket. Mikhail Kalatozov (The Cranes are Flying, I Am Cuba) known for his brilliant long takes would have been envious of what Deakins and Mendes have achieved.

1917 is not just about technical wizardry though – it also reminds us about the perils of war and the cost of human life during a conflict. There is always a lurking danger of a bullet flying from somewhere or a bomb going off but in the midst of it all, the human angle is never forgotten.

Since there are no ‘visible’ edits, the pace in the scenes is dictated purely by the camera movements and the music by Thomas Newman plays an important role in it. All said and seen, 1917 is a very ambitious project which has been executed with elan.

Doctor No

Film: Dolittle

Cast: Robert Downey Jr, Antonio Banderas

Directed by: Stephen Gaghan

Duration: 1 hr 40 mins

Rating: * * 1 /2

Based on the famous doctor who talks to animals, this creation by Hugh Lofting is popular and this reboot is more of an attempt to cash on that rather than deliver something novel. If the Cats disaster was not enough, while this good doctor isn’t exactly in that terrible league it could have certainly performed better.

Apart from the run-of-the-mill story, it doesn’t help that Robert Downey Jr looks like a deer caught in the headlights and delivers a below par performance in this uninspiring film. It opens with John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr) who lives in seclusion after the death of his wife.

There is an intruder on his property as a young boy lands up at his door with an injured squirrel. Next, he has to help the Queen of England who is suffering from a mysterious illness and a girl asks him to lend a hand. Their adventure has the odd moment but they are few and far between.

There are some big names involved as far as the animal characters are concerned – Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Tom Holland, to name a few. But their presence doesn’t really contribute in any which way.

Part of the film was reshot because the filmmakers were not happy with the result – from the looks of it, the work put in again didn’t help either.

Good on Him

Film: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mathew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson

Directed by: Marielle Heller

Duration: 2 hrs

Rating: * * * *

A film like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood comes once in a while – it is a powerful emotional film without a false note and that is a remarkable achievement, after all it is not easy to get the tone so very right. But director Marielle Heller and the screenwriters have done a wonderful job in adapting an article “Can You Say … Hero” by Tom Junod, into a film.

Fred Rogers is not exactly a household name in this part of the world but in America he is – the television personality and children’s show host was much loved and admired and through his character in the film and the story, we learn why – and as this story unfolds, there are moments where you might want to reach out for a tissue.

To put it plainly, Fred believed in being nice and kind and looking at everything in the most positive. He could have well been the most successful shrink who never practiced.

Mathew Rhys plays Lloyd, a journalist who is assigned to interview Fred (Tom Hanks, likeable, as always) even though it is not exactly his line of journalism. When they meet each other, Lloyd is not particularly impressed with Fred’s positivity and disarming charm. His mannerisms and attitude eventually force the journalist to let his guard down and we learn about the issues he is having with his father. Fred gradually becomes friendly with his family that includes his wife (Susan Kelechi Watson)

While the story has a predictable arc, the manner in which it is told and the characters help drive it in the most congenial fashion. Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers with so much grace and charisma that you wish everyone had a person like this in their lives – he speaks with the wisdom of Yoda and a Zen master.

A friend once told me that 90 per cent of the problems in the world can be solved by PO-PO. Upon asking, he said it stands for Positive and Polite – I’m sure Fred Rogers would have concurred.

Meanwhile, I still regret not carrying a tissue to watch this film.