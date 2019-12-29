FILM REVIEW SACHIN CHATTE

Baby In The City

Film: Good Newwz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani

Directed by: Raj Mehta

Duration: 2 hrs 12 mins

Rating: * * 1/ 2

The good news is that Good Newwz is a lightweight and entertaining film that deals with a couple that desperately wants a baby, leading to a comedy of errors. The not so good news is that the story is divided into two distinct acts – the funny one and the ultra-serious and dramatic one. Needless, to say, the first one is engaging and the second begins to test your patience.

The premise is clever – the sperm samples of two men get mixed up in a fertility clinic and this is one of those films where if you have seen the trailer, you pretty much know the whole story. But commendably, the writers also bring to fore the subject of sex, parenthood and the likes, without being crass. A fair bit of credit goes to the actors as well for making it look natural, which it is.

Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor) are a couple who have been trying hard for a baby. He is a car salesman (good opportunity for some product placement) and she is a journalist and their house is a bit too swanky for their professions but that aside, it is mostly she who takes the initiative to try and conceive making him feel like he is going on a surgical strike and not to spend amorous moments with his wife.

When everything fails, they are referred to a doctor (Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra), who have an impeccable professional record in their fertility clinic. Another pair of Batras (Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani), a loud Punjabi couple, also land up at the clinic leading to a mix up in the sperm samples.

While there are some genuinely funny lines and moments in the first half the second is devoid of it and all we get to hear are lectures on parenting. Some of the points made are pertinent but it gets too serious and almost preachy. Even in deep slumber, you can even predict how it is all going to play out. And what was that bit about “Apna khoon to apna khoon hota hain” when adoption is being discussed?

What works in Good Newzz is the characters and the humor. It boldly brings up matters which aren’t discussed otherwise. The casting is apt – Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani play their role of a loud couple to the hilt. Kareena Kapoor plays her part with conviction but it is Akshay Kumar who steals the show with his comic timing, which is refreshing to see.

Spy Hard

Film: Spies in Disguise

Voices of: Will Smith, Tom Holland

Directed by: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Duration: 1 hr 41 mins

Rating: * * *

Spies in Disguise has a couple of interesting points to make – like finding a nonviolent solution to seemingly threatening situations but other themes like teamwork et al have been done to death before. Hence it leaves you with mixed feelings. Kids usually love virtually anything in the name of animation (all the more if it has talking animals) and this film is no different. For adults, there isn’t much to take home from this

enterprise.

Will Smith lends his voice to Lance Sterling, an uber cool spy who kind of looks like Smith himself. He is in the profession of saving the world from the bad guys and has an enviable track record on that count. On the other hand, there is Walter (Voice of Tom Holland), a nerdy inventor who is always looking for alternative means to cope with situations – like a device that sprays glitter which in turn helps people ‘calm down’ or another way which spews mega-sized bubble gum and people get ‘stuck’ in it. Primarily, he is looking for peaceful methods and abhors the use of guns and other explosives and his job is similar to that of Q, from the

Bond films.

The bad guy in town Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) masquerades with Lance’s face and commits crimes forcing the spy to go on the run. Walter and Lance then have to join hands to save the world but not before the tech whiz turns him into a pigeon, with his latest invention. It is more of the Lance the pigeon rather than Lance the spy who has to do most of the heavy lifting. Giving the duo company are other birds and it plays out by the standard tropes.

So unlike pigeon droppings, this pigeon business is quite harmless.