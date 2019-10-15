Film bonanza

As part of the Cinephile Film Club screenings, ‘Songs From The Second Floor’ directed by Roy Andersson, will be screened on October 17, 6:30 p.m. at Maquinez Palace, Auditorium I of Entertainment Society of Goa. The screening of the film is curated by Sachin Chatte.

Swedish director Roy Andersson has made only six feature films in his 50 odd-year-old career but each of those films has been closely dissected by fans and critics alike.

‘Songs from the Second Floor’ was made in 2000 after a 25-year gap from his previous film and was the first of his much-acclaimed ‘Living’ trilogy. It was followed by ‘You, The Living’ (2007) and ‘A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence’ (2014) which won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.

This film is inspired by the work of the Peruvian poet César Vallejo and can be best described as an absurdist comedy. It caricatures and introspects on modern life through a series of vignettes and it won the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival.