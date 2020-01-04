Feeding the hungry

Zubin D’Souza

The new year is always a time for new resolutions.

I never got the hang of why one should wait for the new year to bring into effect positive changes but then that is just me.

The resolutions also seem repetitive and self-centered.

You are finally going on a diet, you will hit the gym, you are going to move out of your parent’s house or break up with that loser you have been dating for a while now.

There is no reason that you shouldn’t be putting yourself above others. I mean unless you were in a beauty pageant, there should be no real reason to put world peace at the top of your agenda.

Even if you did put world peace right at the top, it seems like a pretty tall order given the fact that several world leaders seem to be leading us into a self-sabotage mode.

When I was young my mother always forced me to eat all my vegetables. I hated it! And each time I tried to evade what was to become a regular rite, I was quickly admonished and guilt-tripped into eating them up. After my mother exhausted all her exasperations about the effort that she had put into cooking our meal, she always invoked the poor and the starving.

“Think of all the poor and starving children on the street,” she would often say. Luckily she did not have to talk about the children in Africa because we were growing up in India and we had plenty of our own starving to choose from and did not have to bother about kids in a far off land.

Anyway, I ate all my food and am still trying to work it off whilst on the cusp of my old age.

Even when I was young, my underdeveloped brain would not accept or understand the logic of how my eating of food could help the underprivileged.

I was more of the opinion that if I ate less then maybe the food could be given to those less fortunate.

Turns out that I was right all along and at the risk of spending the rest of my natural life in perpetual misery, I have to admit that my mother was wrong.

Starvation and poverty have long been the bane of the modern world. Numerous factors have been identified for the cause and although a majority of the world has their hearts in the right place, too little has been done for too long.

We may complain about the environment or of heads of government not taking enough action but starvation is the biggest silent killer slowly stalking people within our communities.

Although environment inaction is set to wipe out the global population in the not too distant future, there is much that we can do as a community for the clear and present situation that sees over nine million deaths a year which is a staggering thousand plus deaths an hour.

The responsibility for almost all the starvation deaths lies with humans.

It could be an armed conflict in a far flung nation, a genocidal government in a banana republic or adverse weather due to climate change…we have people starving the world over.

And there is no better time for change than the present.

Years ago campaigns had forecasted that world hunger would end by the year 2015. The date has now been moved forward to 2030. Unfortunately this battle can’t be won by a couple of fundraising dinners and some aid workers tending to a dusty, decrepit outpost.

The primary issue is definitely waste. Whether it is my mother overcooking and force feeding me or folks stockpiling refrigerators with food till they reach their best before dates and then sending them straight to the bin; there is nothing more sacrilegious than food meant for human consumption ending up as compost.

Supermarkets with the aesthetic need to see perfect looking vegetables on their shelves consign an entire heap of perfectly good but ugly looking food to the trash heap. Families buying fresh food that needs to be cooked and ordering takeaway till the purchases give out their dying gasps.

Parties and weddings where frugality is considered plebian and ostentatious displays of food are the new subtle displays of wealth and have replaced the vulgar bling.

The transfer of blame also needs to end somewhere.

We can’t always claim that as a single individual there is not much difference that we can make.

The world needed just one Mother Theresa, a single Mahatma Gandhi and a lone Nelson Mandela for the die to be cast and for changes to become visible.

The next one may as well be you!

At least it could become the one resolution that you see to its logical conclusion.

Happy New Year!