FDA given free hand to crackdown on artificial ripening: Rane

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Stating that the government will not make a compromise on the issue of health of people, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the FDA officials have been given a free hand to crackdown on artificial ripening of eatables in the state.

“No matter if lakhs of rupees loss is suffered, we will not allow anyone to play with people’s health,” Rane said while interacting with media persons on Monday evening at an inauguration of a restaurant at Mapusa.

It may be recalled that FDA had inspected Mapusa sub-yard market and around 1500 kg of bananas which was brought from Belgaum and was found to be artificially ripened was recovered and destroyed.

Commenting on artificial ripening of bananas in the state, Rane said, “We are getting complaints about bananas being brought to state from other places and then artificial ripened.”

“Calcium carbonate is cancerous and banned substance for ripening of eatables. We have taken a proactive stand to conduct a crackdown,” said Rane.

Replying to question on various irregularities at fast food centres in Mapusa, Rane said, “Somebody has to make complaints and citizens can now sent messages on WhatsApp etc. We have got limited staff strength. The department has already moved a file through staff selection process and requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to process it fast once ZP election code is over.”

“We need more FDA inspectors who need to be on the field and taluka-wise staff strength needs to be increased because eateries are increasing and we cannot go by old staff sanctioned some 15- 50 years,” added Rane.

He further said that FDA will crackdown on restaurants that are operating without proper licence.