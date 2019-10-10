FC Goa go past Signals

Duler: FC Goa eased past Corps of Signals as they registered an easy 3-0 win in the Goa Professional League match, played at Duler Stadium, on Wednesday. Lalawmpuia, Leander D’Cunha and Aaren D’Silva scored for the winners.

The match started with the Signals seeing red in the very 9th minute when they were reduced to 10 men as their keeper Vikramjit Singh was sent off following a tackle on Lalawmpuia in the box and referee Pandurang Korgaonkar awarded a penalty kick to FC Goa.

Signals coach Eban Mesquita, who was sitting on the stands due to registration issue, sacrificed his U-20 midfielder Rajasab Thashildar to bring in keeper Binu Purushothaman but the last named could not stop Lalawmpuia scoring from the spot to make it 1-0.

A few minutes before this, Signals had a chance to surge ahead when their forward Vishnu Chhetri tried his luck from the top of the box but FC Goa keeper Antonio Da Silva somehow managed to block his goal bound strike.

At the other end, FC Goa doubled their lead in the 17th minute as Signals keeper Binu blocked Hayden Fernandes’ powerful free kick but he failed to clear the danger completely and the ball travelled to unmarked Flan Gomes who in turn found their skipper Leander D’Cunha with a square pass. The lad made a simple tap from the goalmouth making it 2-0.

Trailing by two goals, the Army men tried to build up pressure on the opponents and came close to scoring in the 33rd minute as Nim Bhutia’s long throw-in was smartly released to L Solomon Khongsai by Shuklab Bordoloi in the box. However, the midfielder saw his half volley miss the target by a hairline.

FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira brought in Aaren D’Silva replacing exhausted striker Lalawmpuia in the early second half and the forward delivered within seven minutes after coming in as Flan Gomes made a darting run on the wing and found him with a cut-back in the box where Aaren’s tap entered the top corner to make it 3-0.

Derrick made two more substitutions in the next few minutes as Hayden and Lalnunntluanga made way for Nestor Dias and Vincy Barretto respectively. Signals also used their remaining two substitutions replacing Roshan Singh and Sobhamani Singh with Rohan Rodrigues and Shuklab.

The Army men had only one good opportunity in the second session but Chhetri saw his strike kiss FC Goa keeper Antonio’s gloves and hit the crossbar before going out for a corner.