Fatorpa containment zone de-notified

Margao: South Goa district collector Ajit Roy on Thursday de-notified the Fatorpa containment zone, giving a relief to the people who stayed indoors for almost 40 days.

“The containment zone and the buffer zone at Fatorpa in Quepem taluka stands de-notified with immediate effect,” said the order issued by the district collector.

On July 2, the district collector had declared Bomdamol areas of Fatorpa as a containment zone as 19 villagers from nine households were found to be COVID positive. The areas of Gogem, Gholo and Horna had been declared as a buffer zone. NT