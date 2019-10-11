Fashion fiesta at Sôsa’s

Sôsa’s fashion exhibition-cum-sale, ‘Flaunt Your Fashion Season 3’ is all set to take place on October 12 and October 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sôsa’s, Panaji. The exhibition will feature designers from Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, etc

ANNOUSHKA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Sôsa’s, a multi-designer apparel store situated in Panaji is all set to exhibit designer wear and accessories at the third edition of the store’s exhibition-cum-sale, ‘Flaunt Your Fashion’. Around 25 designers from different parts of India, including Goa will display their collections.

The idea behind the store was conceptualised when owner, Myra Silveira decided to purchase a designer bridal gown for her wedding. Surprised by how much the dress cost, she decided to exhibit designer wear at her store at affordable prices. Sôsa’s is thus a platform for designers to showcase their collections at a reasonable rate for its discerning clientele.

Today, Sôsa’s has garnered a strong reputation for being in the fashion industry for over two decades. The store houses western, Indo-western, and resort wear but for the exhibition Silveira says that she has given the designers the liberty to showcase more than just that. The exhibition will feature a wide range of clothing, bags, jewellery and more handpicked for the fashion-forward consumer. In a bid to enhance the shopping experience, this edition will be held at the store itself. “Our aim is to primarily showcase quality,” says Silveira who endeavours to create an enriching experience for shoppers to learn more about the product they are purchasing as well as build a rapport with the designers.

Silveira promises one will be spoilt for choice at the exhibition. “In total 25 designers will be exhibiting their products. I want to give people a choice but not too much that they get confused,” says Silveira.

The exhibition will feature designers such as Francila Vaz, Dolly and Kiana, Reena Dass, VENN, The Indian Sparrow, Label Pataka, Atlanta de Souza, Sadan Pande, Our Love, Prerna Gupta, Anhaya, The Beach Company, EKTaara, Rekha Rathore, Anuj Sharma, Studio F, Manis Kabra, Rucha Bhandari, Wishworth, Adawna and more.

