A shocking news. India’s one of the leading fashion designer, Goa’s own, Padmashri awardee Wendell Rodrigues expired on Wednesday at his Colvale house. He was 59.

Wendell was not only a fashion designer but an author, researcher and also an ardent activist for social causes, the environment, and gay rights. He is survived by his partner Jerome Marrel. They were married in 2002.