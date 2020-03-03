Family of four found dead in Mapusa flat

Mapusa: In a heart-wrenching incident, a family of four was found dead in a flat at Khorlim, Mapusa early Tuesday morning. The Mapusa police informed that prima facie it appears that the man might have killed two minor sons and his wife before ending his life.

According to the police, a call was received at around 10 am informing about the ‘mass suicide’ by a family in the flat at Khorlim.

Mapusa PI Tushar Lotlikar along with other police personnel rushed to the spot, and conducted panchanama and sent the bodies to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for conducting post mortem.

DIG Parmaditya, SP North Goa Utkrisht Prasoon, and DySP Edwin Colaco also visited the flat.

Forensic experts, and sniffer dogs’ squad were pressed into service to get clues.

The police disclosed the identity of the deceased as Shahu Dhumale (41), native of Nesari-Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur, his wife Kavita (34) and their two minor sons Saras (9) and Sairaj (2). The family was residing in the flat for the last few years.

A police source informed that Shahu had sold the flat and was supposed to vacate it on Tuesday, and accordingly, he had messaged his niece in the morning at around 5 am asking her to come in the morning and take the children to her place, following which Shahu’s brother-in-law arrived at around 7.30 am and knocked on the flat door. However, as there was no response he went back.

The source informed that the buyer arrived in the morning at around 10 as he was supposed to carry out some paperwork, however, despite having knocking on the flat door, there was no response, and so he inquired with the neighbours. Soon, the police was informed, and a police team then reached the spot and broke open the flat door only to find the family of four dead.

The source informed that the deceased was working as a security supervisor, and was supposedly facing financial crisis.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco informed that “in the morning, we received the information about suicides wherein we have recovered four bodies from a flat.”

“In this connection, we have registered unnatural death case and thorough investigation is being done. We have found suicide note at the flat and content of note is being analysed as we will not jump to any conclusion as there are other things which the note contains,” Colaco added.

Replying to a question as to whether financial crisis could be the reason for taking such a drastic step, the DySP said, “Nothing can be said. We cannot rule out anything. There is mention about taking a drastic step in the note.”

When asked about signs of any injuries or poisoning, Colaco said that no bodily injuries were found on the bodies of woman and two sons.

“We have sent the bodies for post mortem to GMC. Post mortem report will reveal the exact cause of deaths,” he added.