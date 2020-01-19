Family demands crime branch probe into Prakash death case

Panaji: Family members of former Merces sarpanch Prakash Naik (46), who was found dead at his home on Friday, demanded on Saturday that the death case must be handed over to the crime branch for a thorough probe, and that those responsible for his death must be arrested.

The family members addressed media persons at their residence in Merces, raising questions over the line the police have taken for investigating the case.

“We need justice. Those who have been named in the WhatsApp post must be arrested. They had threatened him. We won’t accept the body until they are arrested,” said Akshaya Govekar, sister of Prakash Naik.

The former Merces sarpanch was found dead at his residence at Voilem Bhat in Merces on Friday. The Old Goa police registered a case of unnatural death.

A postmortem was conducted on the body at the GMC by a panel of two doctors on Saturday.

Police said the postmortem report has confirmed that Prakash Naik died due to craniocerebral damage as a result of ‘perforating firearm missile

injury’.

On Saturday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that instructions have been already issued to the police to thoroughly investigate the case.

Replying to queries from media persons on the sidelines of a programme held in the city, he said that a report in this regard is expected by Monday.

According to police, it appears to be a case of suicide, and prima facie they ruled out any foul play in the death.

However, family and his friends claimed that Naik has been killed.

“My brother has been killed. Previously he was attacked on two different occasions, and for this reason we had asked him to get a revolver for his protection. There has been no proper investigation by the Old Goa police, and hence the case must be handed over to the crime branch,” Vinay Naik told the media persons.

Prakash Naik’s son Pritesh sought intervention of the Chief Minister so that there would be proper investigation in the case.

The family said that they will write to Sawant as well as the Goa police department in connection with the case.

The family members said that before he was found dead, Prakash Naik had posted a message on a WhatsApp group.

In the message, Prakash Naik says that he is tired of everything, alleging that two persons – Wilson Gudino and Tahir – started harassing him.

Prakash Naik further says in the message that he has no option other than committing suicide. He mentions about a ‘property issue’, alleging that both the persons cheated him, and that he can’t handle pressure.

The former Merces sarpanch says that these two persons should be held responsible for his death, further saying that they should compensate his family with Rs 2 crore.

However, according to the police, no complaint has been filed by the family members in this regard.