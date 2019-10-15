Fama celebrations at Colva

The traditional ‘Fama De Menino Jesus’ was celebrated at Our Lady of Merces Church, Colva. Devotees from all over Goa were seen waiting patiently in queues to venerate the miraculous statue of Infant Jesus.

Celebrated annually, the Colva Fama marks the beginning of the novenas leading to the feast day. Following the fama mass at 5:30 a.m., the statue of Infant Jesus is brought out of the crypt onto the altar, draped in a white robe, and carried in a solemn procession around the church in the presence of the clergy and devotees. The adoration is held throughout the day, and goes on till midnight.

The celebration attracts a vast number of devotees of all faiths accompanied by their new borns and toddlers who are held towards the altar to seek blessings from the Infant Jesus.