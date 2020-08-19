Excellent sports infra helped Goa earn hosting rights of ISL 7: Ajgaonkar

Panaji: Sports Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar has said that it is because of the excellent sports infrastructure available in Goa that the Indian Super League (ISL) has chosen to hold its entire 2020-21 season in the state.

“It is because of the excellent sports infrastructure available and our work efficiency that Goa has got the opportunity to host ISL matches this season,” an elated Ajgaonkar said after Goa was declared as the host of entire ISL 7 season. “Soon the tourism and sports of Goa will be out of the dark clouds of COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“It is a great tribute to the state of Goa which has a great legacy of football. It is this work and enthusiasm that has qualified us before the Football Development Limited (FSDL) to hold the matches of the 7th edition of the ISL. We will put all our efforts to fulfill the expectations,” the Sports Minister said.

“10 teams will participate in the five-and-half-month long football contest that will see 95 matches being played at three venues. The teams will get the best facilities for practice and as such 10 grounds have been made available for the same. Besides, 500 rooms in various hotels of Goa have also been booked. The ISL will surely boost tourism and will give revenue to the state,” he said.

“The culture and lifestyle of Goa is unique which makes it an international tourism destination. The matches will be without spectators but will be telecast live on television. There will be short clips of Goa and its scenic beauty played at the intermissions. This will help Brand Goa to be promoted all over the world,” Ajgaonkar said.