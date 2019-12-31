EoI to be floated soon for appointing consultancy firm for new plant

Panaji: The Expression of Interest (EoI) to appoint a consultancy firm for the proposed new plant at the Dharbandora-based Sanjivani Co-operative Sugar Factory will be floated within ten days, at the beginning of the New Year 2020.

Coming out with this information the Minister for Co-operation, Govind Gaude, on Monday, said, “I have today carried out deliberations on the new plant with the officials of the National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC), and they have sought feasibility report on the same.”

Gaude also informed that the consultant appointed for the proposed plant would look into its feasibility as well as viability, besides the technical aspects and financial implications of the same.

“This plant will produce sugar and ethanol as the by-product,” he noted, adding that the ethanol produced at the plant would have a readymade market in the state itself vis-à-vis liquor manufacturing units in Goa.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the Minister for Co-operation said that the government intends to set up this plant either before the beginning

of the next sugarcane crushing season in November-December 2020, or within one-and-a-half year.

“We want the new plant to operate on all 365 days of the year, instead of running it for just 55 to 70 days annually during extraction of sugar, as done in the past,” he mentioned, observing that the plant will also be used to extract ethanol from sugarcane as well

as maize.

Speaking further Gaude said that the estimate prepared for the maintenance cost of the factory was Rs 5.5 crore, and spending such a huge amount on just maintenance was found to be unviable.

“Therefore, we have decided to set up a new plant instead as a once and for all solution,” he pointed out.

The Sanjivani Co-operative Sugar Factory, which was constructed in 1973, is now in dilapidated condition and in need of an overhaul. Officials were often forced to make emergency shutdowns of the factory, during the last sugarcane crushing season due to technical snags.

Replying to a query, the Minister for Co-operation said that the rates of milk depend on the amount of fat in it.

“The standardised milk sold by the Goa Dairy has maximum sale in the state, and the amount of fat in it is 4.5 per cent as against 3.5 per cent of fat in the milk of other brands available in Goa,” he added, pointing out that the latest increase in the rate of Goa Dairy milk is fully justified.

Earlier this month, Goa Dairy hiked its milk prices by up to Rs 4 a litre; the Goa Dairy standardised milk became dearer by Rs 4 a litre, while its cow milk was hiked by

Rs 2 per litre.