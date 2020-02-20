EOC for initiating liquidation process on investment firm

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Economic offences cell (EOC) of the Goa police have written to the South Goa Collector requesting to initiate liquidation process of four properties of an investment firm which is allegedly involved in financial fraud.

The firm in question had reportedly duped around 1600 investors to the tune of over Rs 8 crores. The properties, a plot of land located at Shiroda, another at Cuncolim and two plots in Quepem.

Sources informed that the properties are valued at over Rs 5 crores. This is the first such case in the state wherein the EOC has moved the district magistrate for initiating liquidation process.

Sources informed that investors will receive certain amount once the liquidation process is complete. It may be recalled that last year in January the EOC had registered FIR under various IPC sections as well as under the Goa protection of interests of depositors act.

The investment firm was reportedly functioning in Goa since the last several years claimed sources. The firm in question was not registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and it was not having any permission of accepting deposits/investments. Following the FIR, the police had attached the properties. PSI Videsh Shirodkar is investigating the case.