Enlightening programme on mental health for women

The GCCI women’s wing associated with Go Womenia for Happy Mental Health programme recently. Pallavi Salgaoncar, chairperson, women’s wing (WW), reiterated the importance of mental health especially in today’s stressful times.

There was a a panel discussion by experts, Dr Priyanka Sahasrabhojanee, Kshipra Vora, Dr Jyotsna Nayak and Ketaki Parob Gadekar where they discussed topics like depression, schizophrenia, anxiety and effective ways of dealing with it. The panel discussion was moderated by WW member Sonali Nagvekar and was followed by an interactive session with the participants where the expert panel answered questions. Speakers Pallavi Salgaoncar and Dipti Bhalla inspired the audience with their personal experiences. Nazni Khan proposed the vote of thanks.