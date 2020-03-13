Endurance: Become your best possible self

Aldina Braganza

Endurance is a mental activity. It requires a certain strength to not give up. Endurance is not about Olympic champions. It’s about putting your mind on achieving a target and ensuring that you put your efforts in achieving those goals.

Why is endurance even a matter of discussion? Because endurance is a way in which you train your mind to increase the quality of life you choose to live.

Speak with athletes who keep challenging themselves or indulge in sports that involve endurance and you will see their face light up when they discuss their achievements. It’s a different kind of high.

The benefits of long distance running, cycling, swimming or any form of endurance sport or activity is that it teaches you a sense of grit. A grit that seeks self-preservation. It teaches you to be kinder to yourself.

As you run those miles, you begin to listen to your body. You learn quickly that when you push yourself your body will quickly begin to tell you when you have to rest and when you can go on. At the end of it all, it’s only you and your body pushing each other.

Most people who participate in ultra-endurance challenges talk of this as a tipping point. They surrender to the moment to push themselves ahead. They let go of the outcome and live the process. To achieve that point however requires commitment and discipline.

If you find yourself feeling like you want more out of life, then pursue an activity you enjoy. No matter what age group you belong to, a project will benefit you. You can choose to participate together as a family or you can begin on your own. When you start enjoying the benefits of such a lifestyle then get others involved. This will not only motivate your performance but will ensure benefits for all.

One way to begin is to seek out time to exercise your mind muscles. There are three simple steps to begin with.

*Everyday find the time to identify five things you are grateful for. Gratitude has a way of clearing out any negative energy you may be storing. You consciously count your blessings instead of looking at the few things that are going against you.

*Practice paying attention to your surroundings. Become mindful of the sounds you are hearing, or about the colours you observe. Even if you spend five minutes every day, you will learn to eventually train your mind to focus. Mindfulness is a great stress buster and improves overall physical health.

*Practice your confidence. Let your body reflect confidence. The way you stand, talk and feel about yourself should be as if you already have received the good news. Catch yourself when you put on a defeatist posture and change it to a confident one.

When you practice these simple exercises every day you are exercising your mental muscles.

Strong mental muscles will help you develop endurance. It’s a two-way street. Endurance activities on the other hand develop your mental power.

Once you feel confident seek that activity that you would enjoy trying. Don’t worry if you have never run, cycled or danced before. Read what others have to say about it. There is a lot of information available online. There are also many support groups you can be a part of.

The best way to overcome this hurdle is to start.

Once you start, set yourself a goal. The goal should be such that it is achievable. Smaller and realistic targets are the best. The greatest part of any endurance activity is that you are not competing against anyone but yourself. You are becoming a better version of yourself. This realisation sets you free from anxiety over performance.

Achieving what you plan is a great way of feeling you are in control. The feeling of being in charge has a direct relationship with your sense of self. It helps you gain a positive self-image. There always is a sense of fear over failure. By achieving the targets you set for yourself you gain a sense of confidence. ‘You can do it!’ This pat on your shoulder is a very significant practice of self-care.

Slowly you will find your endurance building up. Before you know it, you will be able to run the 10 kilometres, participate in a triathlon, write that book you planned, play the piano and exhibited your art. The list is endless.

I have noticed my students who have developed strong routines, excel not just in one activity but their level of confidence is high enough for them to shine in exams, sports, dance, acting, etc.

Remember, there are no short cuts in life. Every achievement comes with dedication and perseverance. Don’t limit yourself thinking that another is better than you. You be your best possible self. The rest will follow.

(Writer is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and the HOD of psychology at Carmel College for Women)