Elvis says politics of hatred and divisiveness trounced

NT NETWORK

Margao/Ponda

Elated by his party’s big victory in the Delhi assembly elections, the Goa convenor of the Aam Admi Party Elvis Gomes on Tuesday said that people of the national capital have rejected the politics of hatred and divisiveness.

Speaking to media persons in Margao, Gomes, who had campaigned in New Delhi for his party candidates, said, “It is the victory of honest politics followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The electioneering for the Delhi assembly polls had been focused on development. Voters’ response has been to the development that the AAP government undertook in the last five years in Delhi.”

Gomes termed the AAP’s landslide victory as the triumph of the alert people of the national capital, who came together to foil all attempts made by the rival political party.

“The people of Delhi rejected the divisive and hate politics. The AAP has shown the way that if politics is carried out without

hatred then it can work…,”’ he observed.

He said the people of the country, particularly from Delhi, joined hands to reaffirm the fact that India is a secular country, which cannot be divided by any forces.

Accepting the BJP’s debacle in the Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that it looks like the people of Delhi chose the government of freebies, as the AAP had assured them of providing major necessities of life free of cost.

But despite the defeat, the BJP will continue working in Delhi for the betterment of the people, he said on the sidelines of a function held in Savoi Verem.

“For the last five years, the AAP government in Delhi could not improve upon air pollution, dirty water and weak healthcare facilities. But without thinking much about it, the people have given the AAP the mandate, which is quite surprising,” Sawant observed.

“I personally campaigned thrice there and learned that Goa is much better than Delhi… We have clean air, water and very good healthcare facilities…,” the Chief Minister maintained.