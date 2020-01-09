Electricity transformer goes missing from Vasco’s Bogda area

We have seen bank ATMs being uprooted and taken away by thieves. But in Goa, electricity transformers started disappearing overnight. In Vasco’s Bogda area, two transformers were brought to commission a new substation so as to solve the low voltage problem in the area. But before the substation could be commissioned one of the transformers disappeared.

Councillors of Mormugao Municipal Council said Mormugao MLA Milind Naik tried to solve the low voltage problem in his constituency when he became the power minister.

