Electricity dept warns of action against use of generators sans permission

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the use of power generators without permission is illegal, the state electricity department on Wednesday warned of initiating action against those resorting to such practice.

The department has made mandatory for all consumers to have prior permission from the concerned electrical inspector before commissioning of the domestic generator (DG) set in homes, firms, shops, hotels, factories, etc.

The department has said that as per the Indian Electricity (IE) Rules, 1956, no consumer or occupier can commission a generator of a capacity exceeding 10KW without approval in writing of the department.

“The supplier of the generator has to maintain a record of test results obtained at each supply point to the consumer, in a form to be approved by the inspector. If as a result of such inspection and test, the supplier is satisfied that the installation is likely to constitute danger, he shall serve on the applicant a notice in writing requiring him to make such modifications as necessary to render the installation safe. The supplier may refuse to connect or reconnect the supply until the required modifications have been completed and he has been notified by the applicant,” read the IE rules.

The rules also define precautions against leakages that may occur that is “the supplier shall not connect with his works the installation or apparatus on the premises of any applicant for supply unless he is reasonably satisfied that -the connection will not, at the time of making the connection, cause a leakage from the installation or apparatus of a magnitude detrimental to safety.”

Chief electrical engineer Reshma Mathew has urged the consumers to abide by the rules and regulation for their own safety and also the safety of people residing in the area or else face action by the department.

“Even if small generators are installed, the consumers should ensure its safety and see that the supply is not back-fed to our system or else it becomes a problem for our linesman and poses a risk to their lives,” she said.

The department has observed that the generator sets, which are installed by the domestic, commercial consumers as well as industrial consumers without taking prior approval from the competent authority, are illegal.

Hence, the department has asked all the stakeholders to regularise their generator equipment which have been installed without obtaining permission/approval of the competent authority within the next three months.