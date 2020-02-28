Elections for posts of City Mayor, dy on March 12

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The elections for the posts of the City Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on March 12.

A special meeting of the councillors of the Corporation of the City of Panaji has been convened on March 12, at 11 am for the purpose.

The nomination forms for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be accepted by the CCP office up to March 11.

The standing committee, public works committee, health and market committee, the women and child welfare committee, and the gardens and parks committee of the Corporation are also expected to be set up on the same day.

Meanwhile, the general meeting of the CCP councillors will be held on March 2, which will discuss the issue as regards the Corporation taking possession of the Patto area.

Presently, the Economic Development Corporation is maintaining this area.