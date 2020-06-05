Elderly woman tests positive for virus in Calangute

Calangute: An elderly woman, who had travelled from Mumbai to Calangute in a car, on Thursday tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic, thus recording the first COVID positive case along the beach belt of North Goa.

Dr Roshan Nazareth, incharge of PHC Candolim, said the woman had travelled from Mumbai, reaching the state on June 2.

She was taken to a private hospital in Mapusa, where she complained of breathlessness. Later she was shifted to the GMC where the woman underwent the COVID test, and tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

The elderly woman tested positive for the deadly virus in the confirmatory test as well.

Consequently the woman was admitted to the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital. Dr Nazareth said that 10 people have been quarantined after the woman tested positive for the virus. These include her relatives in Calangute and the vehicle driver and his family.