Eight mobile thieves arrested; 60 handsets recovered

Mapusa: Eight thieves have been arrested for stealing high-end mobile phones during the three-day EDM festival at Vagator that concluded on Sunday.

54 mobile handsets, worth Rs 10 lakh, have been recovered by the Calangute police and around six handsets, worth Rs 80,000, have been recovered by the Anjuna police.

During the three-day EDM festival over hundred mobile handsets if the attendees were stolen, and the Anjuna police station was flooded with the complaints.

The Calangute police informed that a team led by PI Nolasco Raposo and comprising PSI Viraj Naik, and police constables Vinay Srivastava, Suresh Naik, Rahul Ramnavar, and Vinod Naik arrested four accused Waseem Ahmed (28), Mohammad Jamil (29), Aneesh Suleman (50) and Lal Mohammad (40), all natives of Delhi, and 54 high-end mobile handsets were recovered from them, which were stolen from the EDM festival attendees.

The police informed that the gang had especially travelled to Goa for the music festival and the members were attending it like normal music lovers and had passes.

The police said that the gang targeted the attendees who had either kept their handsets in pocket or kept on table while relaxing.

Similarly, the Anjuna police informed that they arrested four mobile thieves Aatik Rehman (30), a native of Delhi, and Zahir Sheikh (24), Imran Sheikh (27) and Sohail Rehman, all natives of Mumbai, red-handed on Sunday night from the venue and recovered six handsets from them.

A police source said that there is a possibility that the eight accused could be members of the same gang.

The police are further investigating into the case.