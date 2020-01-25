EC to SC: parties must not give tickets to tainted candidates

PTI

New Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) told the Supreme Court Friday that the direction asking poll candidates to declare their criminal antecedents in the media has not helped curb criminalisation of politics, and said political parties should be asked not to give tickets to those with criminal background.

Despite the apex court’s direction in 2018, the criminalisation of politics is going on and some alternative mechanism has to be found, the Election Commission said.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat asked the poll panel to come up with a framework within one week which can help curb criminalisation of politics in nation’s interest.

It asked BJP leader and advocate-petitioner Ashiwini Upadhyay and the EC to sit together and come up with suggestions which would help curb criminalisation of politics.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the EC, said the poll panel has taken several steps to stop criminalisation of politics. He also said that the directions given by apex court in 2018 have not succeeded and added that instead of these, accountability







should be fixed by the court on the political parties that any candidate with criminal background should not be given tickets.

“Given the situation and current composition of Parliament, we can assume that a law will not be passed to prohibit criminalisation of politics and disqualify those charged with serious criminal offences,” Singh said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Upadhaya, said currently 46 per cent of parliamentarians have criminal antecedents and in this scenario it cannot be assumed that a law will be passed in this regard. To this, the bench asked Upadhaya and the poll panel to suggest an effective mechanism to keep a check on criminalisation of politics.

“This should be done at the earliest in the public interest. This should not be treated as an adversarial litigation. Both of you sit together and give a joint framework as what could be done to stop criminalisation of politics,” the bench said.

The Centre in its reply to the petition had sought dismissal of contempt petition filed by Upadhaya and said that on September 25, 2018, the apex court had not given any specific direction to enact a law.

Framework

