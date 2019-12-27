E-challan machines track repeat traffic offenders easily

Panaji: From now on, it will be easier for the police to identify repeat traffic rule violators. The e-challaning system, which is presently being implemented on a trial basis, will also help the police impose the enhanced penalties as per the traffic rules.

Since the last two weeks, the Goa traffic police personnel have been using e-challan machines. A senior police officer said that the machines are working fine and no issues have been encountered till date except for connectivity problems at a few locations.

According to information, the Goa Police have procured 400 e-challan machines of which 312 have been given to the traffic cells in the state, while the remaining ones have been kept for the district police.

Police said that the moment the details of a traffic violator are entered in the machine, it provides history, if any, of the violator like whether the person was previously involved in any traffic violations. The data of the traffic offenders will be available at one click and it will be easier to identify the repeat traffic offenders.

Police said that there is an enhanced penalty for repeat traffic offences and accordingly the challans will be issued. A senior police officer said that the violator can pay using an ATM card or by cash.