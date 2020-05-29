Duo held for stabbing youth to death at Davorlim

NT NETWORK

Margao

One Muzahid Khanzade, aged 22 years from Rumdamol area of Davorlim was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons near Bhagwati Colony, Davorlim late night on Thursday.

Maina-Curtorim police have arrested Sadiq Bellary aged 20 years, who is a labourer and Ismail Mullha, aged 23, who is a tiles fitter and a resident of Davorlim for the murder. Police have registered an offence under Section 302 of IPC against the two accused.

Newly-promoted Superintendent of Police Serafin Dias said that the two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Margao and four days remand has been taken. A complaint has been lodged by Kabir Khan Khanzade, brother of the deceased who is a resident of Chandrawaddo-Fatorda.

According to police, on May 28, one Mohamed Paanwale and the deceased were sitting on a scooter near Bhagwati Colony when the two accused along with another two persons came there on two scooters. Police said that first Sadiq Bellary had a quarrel with the deceased Muzahid over previous enmity and then the former removed an iron rod kept on the front rest pedal of the scooter and tried to hit Muzahid however he evaded and snatched the rod from the hands of Sadiq. While the fight was on, the accused Ismail Mullha assaulted Muzahid with fist blows and stabbed him with a knife on his stomach causing serious injuries. Muzahid was taken to the Margao Hospicio hospital in a car however later he succumbed to his injuries. Police said that some statements have been recorded and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, Maina-Curtorim police also arrested Mohamed Paanwale for allegedly assaulting Sadiq Bellary with an iron rod.

According to Maina-Curtorim police, Peer Saab Bellary, a resident of Rumdamol-Davorlim has lodged a complaint against Paanwale. Based on the complaint PSI Tejaskumar Naik has registered an offence under Section 326 of IPC against Paanwale. Police informed that Paanwale snatched the iron rod from the hands of Sadiq Bellary and assaulted him with the same on his head causing serious injuries.

The injured was taken to Margao Hospicio hospital for treatment and later discharged. But he was later arrested since he was wanted by police in connection with murder of Muzahid Khanzade.