Even policemen patrolling at night are not safe in our so called peaceful Goa. On Tuesday early morning, the patrolling police team was attacked by a group of nine drunken youth on Cuncolim road. 3 injured policemen were hospitalized. Police could arrest two assailants.

Others are still absconding. CM Dr Pramod Sawant has taken serious note of this incident. And on the other hand, Khandepar bridge is becoming another hotspot for overnight liquor parties.