Drumming it up

Renowned Indian percussionist Sivamani was in Goa recently for ‘Nivaan’ the Handpan and World Music Festival that brought together symphony and melody intricate to India. NT BUZZ caught up with him

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Even at 60, Padma Shri Sivamani’s energy remains at an all time high when he performs. The percussionist who followed in his father’s S M Anandan’s footsteps has wooed music lovers in India and across the borders for the manner in which he plays and converts daily objects into musical instruments.

Excerpts from an interview:

Q. Your creativity has no bounds. What is the latest object/ gadget that you have used as an instrument?

Just three days back I was at the ‘Bari Barsi’ by Zakir Hussain. While I generally just start with conch, during the jam session in the evening we have lot of artists and it is a beautiful platform. When I reached I didn’t have much place to stand and setup my instrument and only two channels were given. While I had come prepared to set up my drum set, instead I sat down on the floor and used coffee mugs, plates and a vessel to make music, and it was enjoyable.

Q. You seem to be able to produce music out of any object

Sound is everywhere! You put rhythm on the sound and produce the music. So whether it’s an electronic sound or electronic acoustic, it is sound for me- and it is that sound that bring life into music. The instruments are all important.

Q. We all have gurus that we look up to, tell us about your guru.

If you want a good musician you have to work hard and definitely you need a guru to guide you and to help you know about the rhythm. I found my gurus in my father S M Anandan, Noel Grant, Billy Cobham, Trilok Gurtu, and Louis Prakasam who I met at the festival here.

Q. Indian music has transcended Indian boundaries and has made its mark. What do you think is so special about our Indian musicians?

I think Pandit Ravi Shankar Sir, Akbar Ali Khan Sir and Ustad Zakir Hussian are the people who led the movement of Indian classical music to the West. While Ravi Shankar Sir started playing with East West and Zakir Bhai was with Shakti, today too we have several musicians who have keep up the traditional flavour of Indian Classical music through their innovation and all of them are our classical heroes, and we being part of the fraternity follow their footsteps.

Q. You have acted and have worked on the music for several films contributing with this peculiar beats and drumming. What are you currently working on now?

I am working on my first Hindi film composing music for Atkan Chatkan. The music will be launched soon. I am doing this along with my wife Runa Rizv.

Q. You started playing the drums at the age of seven, and had your father who inspired you and probably ignited the passion for music in you. But today, do you think anybody can become a musician with training, or along with it, inclination and passion are also very important?

I would like to say that I started playing music when I was in my mum’s womb. I believe every child is blessed by God and whether music, or art, parents have to spot the talent and lead the children in the direction to unveil their talent and potential, without pushing them to do what they don’t like. Parents are our first gurus but today we have Google, YouTube and so much more, and undoubtedly they lead you to the path you want to travel on in life…but success depends on you, how well you travel that path and what you do with your skill, passion and art.