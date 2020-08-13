Dreaded virus claims three more lives

Panaji: The dreaded coronavirus pandemic claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 89 in the state.

As per the information provided by the directorate of health services, the three persons who succumbed to the deadly virus include a 62-year-old man from Mangor Hill, Vasco, and a 74-year-old man from Pirna in Bardez taluka. They both passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID Hospital.

The third fatality is a 62-year-old woman from Baina, Vasco, who had been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

She expired on Tuesday. The DHS has said that all three COVID patients had co-morbidities. NT