Dr Datta Gaitonde – a surgeon par excellence

Ulhas D Kamat

Dr Datta Vishwanath Gaitonde, an eminent Goan, a gentleman to the core, physician and surgeon par excellence, left for heavenly abode on Christmas day – the 25th December, 2019 at the age of 87.

Hailing from a very humble middleclass family at Mala (Fontainhas of the good old days), Datta, the senior-most sibling did his medicine studies in ‘Escola Medica’ during the 50s of the last century.

He was an envy to all youngsters in the locality for his total dedication to studies which went past midnight as he was able to concentrate only after all his younger brothers and sisters had gone to sleep. Yours truly, who as a young student, was just residing opposite to the Gaitonde family, was witness to the dedication of Dr Gaitonde to his alma mater. He used to cycle to Escola Medica which today is a heritage complex housing the Entertainment Society of Goa.

After passing out with flying colours, Dr Gaitonde was groomed by Dr Renato Fernandes, another eminent surgeon pre-Liberation Goa was proud to possess in the same way as Dr Joao Filipe de Rego who made a mark in obstetrics and gynecology. Later, Dr Gaitonde went to Portugal and Germany on a scholarship and achieved the highest distinction that any eminent surgeon can aspire by being the Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS).

True to his nature, Dr Gaitonde returned to Goa to serve the community for the next 55 years, with total dedication, providing solace to innumerable patients. He had a stint as director of erstwhile Asilo Hospital at Mapusa. Although he had settled in Mapusa, Dr Gaitonde had special regard for Panjimites, more so for those hailing from Mala where his destiny was shaped. He offered his services to the fellow residents of Mala free of charge, whether for consultation in his dispensary or for surgical procedures. Patients suffering from any ailments would feel confident of recovery by mere touch of hands or by the medicines ‘Dotor Gaitondo’ would prescribe.

Dr Alvaro de Noronha Ferreira, another eminent Goan, who retired as District and Sessions Judge and left his imprint on the Goan Judiciary, was contemporary of Dr Gaitonde at the old Liceu Nacional Afonso de Albuquerque at Altinho, Panaji.

Dr Ferreira has an interesting narration of Dr Gaitonde. Once they were together for dinner at a friend’s house. After dinner, Dr Gaitonde opted to leave for home early because he had to browse the net. When asked if he still had patience to use the internet after a whole day’s hard work, prompt came the reply from Dr Gaitonde, thus “A surgeon is always learning every night, before going to bed. I go through the net to learn the latest techniques in surgery: medicine moves fast and surgery even faster.”

Such was the humility and dedication of this outstanding surgeon to the noble profession. While living, Dr Gaitonde never liked to be felicitated. Now that he has gone into history, it would be in the fitness of things that the government of Goa at least honour his memory by naming the District hospital in North Goa Mapusa – a successor to the erstwhile Asilo Hospital which he served in his prime years – and, in addition, establish a Chair at the Goa University as a tribute to this great Missionary who rendered yeomen service to Goans for over 55 years.

(The writer is former director of Tourism / NRI Affairs)