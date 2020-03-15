Don’t play politics on COVID-19: CM to Congress

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that despite taking various measures against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Congress in the state is playing politics over the issue.

“Congress needs to know that it should not play politics on coronavirus. Everyone should stand united with the government,” Sawant said while addressing a corner meeting at Verla-Canca on Sunday evening.

Lashing out at Congress leader Francisco Sardinha over his statement on isolation ward at GMC hospital, Sawant said that “They (Sardinha) don’t want isolation ward at GMC but if someone is not well and requires to be isolated then, besides the apex hospital, where should the ward be set up.”

The corner meeting was held for Anjuna ZP constituency which was attended by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with former WRD minister Dayanand Mandrekar, Mohan Dabholkar, Siolim block president, Anjuna candidate Niharika Mandrekar, Narayan Mandrekar, former BJP block president, councillor Rajsingh Rane and others.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Siolim had made a mistake during last Assembly election but now again people have an opportunity to correct the mistake by electing BJP candidate Niharika Mandrekar in the ZP election.

“People of Siolim have the option of correcting their mistake by electing Niharika Mandrekar because at the Centre and in the state the BJP government is in power and having a BJP ZP member will ensure faster pace of development,” he said.

“We appeal to the both North and South Goa district people to elect our 41 candidates and take development forward,” he said.

Stating that in next two years, jobs will be provided, the Chief Minister said that

“in the last one year’s time we have failed to solve the unemployment issue but in next two years, we will not only advertise but also fill around 8000-10,000 government jobs through

Staff Selection Commission, besides making available jobs in the private sector.”

Sawant also spoke on various issues pertaining to state like Mhadei, mining, Mopa and Citizenship Amendment Act.

Former WRD minister Dayanand Mandrekar expressed confidence and said that “both Anjuna and Siolim seats will have BJP candidates emerging victorious as we are getting good response from the people. We have completed more than 50 percent of campaigning.”