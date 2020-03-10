Don’t confuse common flu with COVID-19: Betodkar

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, on Tuesday, appealed to the people not to panic and confuse between coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and common flu/influenza.

Dr Betodkar said that the clinical signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 that originated from China’s Wuhan city are fever, cold and respiratory distress, which are similar to that of influenza.

“If you just have a fever, you sneeze or cough staying in Goa, it is not corona. Don’t ever think of corona and don’t even panic about it. It is influenza, and these people are being treated for influenza in government hospitals and also at private facilities,” he said speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’.

He said that any person who shows signs of

respiratory illness is being differentiated between a suspected case of COVID-19 and influenza only based on travel history.

Dr Betodkar said that if the person is having a history of travel from COVID-19 endemic countries then he or she is treated as a suspected case of COVID-19 while the ones who have no travel history are treated for influenza and if their health keeps deteriorating then they are simultaneously treated as the suspected case of the dreaded virus.

The 15 endemic countries listed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) include China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hongkong, Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, US, France and Spain.

All passengers arriving from these 15 countries are being segregated from other arriving passengers at the airports across India and they are mandatorily screened for COVID-19.

Ever since the dreaded virus was first reported in December last year, over one lakh cases have been recorded in at least 100 different countries and around 4,000 people have already succumbed to the deadly disease worldwide.

Dr Betodkar informed that if the blood and throat swab samples in the suspected cases test negative for COVID-19 then laboratories conduct a further examination to ascertain if the patients are affected by influenza-like H1N1 (swine flu).

“India is showing so many positive cases. And, so for every positive case community-based tracing and management of contacts for COVID-19 is being undertaken by the health officers of respective states. Here, any person, who has had contact with a patient under treatment for a suspected case of COVID-19, is monitored for at least 28 days for the appearance of symptoms of COVID-19,” the epidemiologist said.

He said that the isolation or special wards at the GMC where patients suspected to have coronavirus are quarantined are like just other any general ward of the hospital.

“Doors of this ward will be closed and not locked. It is closed to stop the general public from entering the ward. The nursing staff and the doctors ought to wear protective suits to attend to the patients. One relative with protective suit can go inside the ward to meet the patient for some time,” he said adding that the patients are taken care of by the nursing staff, and resident doctors who are there in the ward round-the-clock.

“Patients are quarantined in GMC, not for a long period; if somebody is healthy then they need not worry about corona. For healthy people, the worry is only that the virus may spread to others. The virus should not spread to the elderly people whose immunity is not stronger when compared with youngsters or middle-aged people,” he added.

When asked if a patient is allowed to use his mobile phone or whether a book can be taken inside, Dr Betodkar said, “It is up to the GMC doctors to take a call.”

He said that there is no specific diet for COVID-19 patients; if the patients are having diabetes or hypertension then they are given food as per the requirement of that particular disease.