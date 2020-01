Use of money and caste are two major problems in today’s era during elections. But in India nationalism has defeated caste based politics twice. The first was after death of Indira Gandhi and second when Narendra Modi came to power, Goa Governor Satyapal Malik said on Saturday. He said that the dirty politics of casteism should not be allowed in Goa.

Malik was speaking during National Voters Day in Panaji on Saturday.

He also unveiled information book based on 2019 Lok Sabha elections.