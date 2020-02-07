Doing the waltz at SS Dempo College

A dance etiquette session was organised for the second year BBA students of SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics. Resource person for the session was Lloyd Souza.

The session began with a mind twister activity to get students attentive and it was followed with an inspiring speech on how you should never give up, especially after you’ve stumbled.

Souza backed his advice with a personal life story, as well as some life experiences from his friends. He also touched on the topic of how you must present yourself and carry yourself with confidence, he mentioned that self hygiene is of utmost importance and provided some tips for students. This was followed by a practical session on the classic waltz.